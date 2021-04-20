Sea World Shekou, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China

Waterside Entertainment Complex Don't be fooled by the name of this complex. Freshly refurbished, rather than an aquarium, this area is an all-in eating/drinking/shopping plaza and entertainment hub by the water. Restaurants here offer international fare, such as Italian, German, and Mexican. If you're still hungry then head over to the Minghua Ship, which was previously a luxury ocean liner. It has now been turned into space for shops and eateries, including a Sichuan restaurant and a seafood bar.



Come here to enjoy a round of shopping, lots of good eats, and merriment late into the night. Don't miss the "dancing water" fountain show at 8 p.m.



The Sea World subway station is located directly across from the entrance.