Sea World Resort & Water Park
Seaworld Drive
| +61 13 33 86
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5pm
Something for everyone at Sea WorldEveryone's buzzing about the baby polar bear cub that was born at Sea World recently, but I'm way more fascinated by the penguins. The multi-level exhibit lets you watch them swim in the tank and waddle around up on the ice and I could literally stay here and watch them all day. So clumsy on land, but so elegant in the water! Penguine Point is one of the first attractions as you enter Sea World, but the building it's easily missed.
Sea World is my favourite Gold Coast theme park ( versus Movie World, Dreamworld and Wet 'n Wild) because of all the animals you can see, as well as trying out a few rides - it's also less crowded and has a more relaxed atmosphere. Seal shows, dolphin shows, penguins, polar bears, sharks, manta rays and more live there now, but in 2014 they'll be introducing land animals too - I can't wait!