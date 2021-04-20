Sea Watch On the Ocean
6002 N Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, USA
| +1 954-781-2200
Photo courtesy of Sea Watch on the Ocean
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 3:30pm, 5pm - 10pm
Tranquil Beach Dining on Famous Ocean AvenueGather around the table on a wooden patio aligned with the crashing waves of the Atlantic at Sea Watch On the Ocean. The Fort Lauderdale hot spot is a social and relaxing restaurant to celebrate with loved ones.
Try a glass of wine and curl up for beautiful views of the Florida sunset. A local favorite includes the "Dinner at Dusk" menu, a prix fixe choice of clam chowder, black bean soup or a Sea Watch salad. Main courses include Maine lobster, Mahi Mahi, a seafood platter, a roasted half chicken, prime rib, and the Catch of the Day. For dessert, choose between the restaurant's signature Key Lime Pie or ice cream.