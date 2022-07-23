Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sea Vancouver

1601 Bayshore Dr, Vancouver, BC V6G 3H3, Canada
Website
Sea Vancouver Vancouver Canada

Sea Vancouver

For some fun on the water, spin around the city in a Zodiac-style boat. Sea Vancouver’s 90-minute tours launch from Coal Harbour, then zip to the North Shore, English Bay, False Creek, and past Stanley Park. During the ride, you’ll gain a new perspective on Vancouver’s skyscrapers, and a closer glimpse of the massive tankers and containerships that cross the Pacific. Keep an eye out for bald eagles, along with marine mammals like dolphins and harbor seals. On the luckiest days, passengers get a water-line view of the area’s resident orcas, with their sleek black bodies, white bellies, and “eye-patches.” Unlike most killer whales, these gentle giants eat fish, primarily Chinook salmon, and remain a beloved symbol of the Pacific Northwest.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
What It Means to Eat Ethically on Trips
What It Means to Eat Ethically on Trips
Take a Bite (and Sip) out of These 7 Summer Food and Wine Festivals
Take a Bite (and Sip) out of These 7 Summer Food and Wine Festivals
The Perfect Weekend in Montreal, Canada
The Perfect Weekend in Montreal, Canada