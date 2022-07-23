Sea Vancouver
For some fun on the water, spin around the city in a Zodiac-style boat. Sea Vancouver’s 90-minute tours launch from Coal Harbour, then zip to the North Shore, English Bay, False Creek, and past Stanley Park. During the ride, you’ll gain a new perspective on Vancouver’s skyscrapers, and a closer glimpse of the massive tankers and containerships that cross the Pacific. Keep an eye out for bald eagles, along with marine mammals like dolphins and harbor seals. On the luckiest days, passengers get a water-line view of the area’s resident orcas, with their sleek black bodies, white bellies, and “eye-patches.” Unlike most killer whales, these gentle giants eat fish, primarily Chinook salmon, and remain a beloved symbol of the Pacific Northwest.