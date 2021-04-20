Sea Point Promenade
Sea Point, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
Sea Point PromenadeOne of my favorite walks in Cape Town is the paved pathway hugging the Atlantic Ocean shoreline between Sea Point and finish by the Mouille Point lighthouse. There is a tiny gelato shop near the corner of Surf and Surry, or for a bigger meal, the Newport Deli and Market. It's the perfect place in Cape Town to run or take a Saturday morning stroll.
Also in the area is Green Point Park, Cape Town’s own ‘Central Park’. It’s a 12.5 hectare area that includes a rolling lawn and a fantastic biodiversity garden. I can tell the park service invested a lot in redeveloping this corner of the city after the 2010 World Cup. It’s worth bringing the whole family for a stroll and a picnic.