Sea Life Aquarium

1-5 Wheat Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney's Sea Life Sydney Australia
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Sydney's Sea Life

Aquariums are a must for ocean lovers. Yes, Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium is located in the touristy hub of Darling Harbour, but the unique species and ecosystems that you can view make it hard to pass up. Take Dugong Island, an underwater shipwreck where the world's only pair of dugongs—relatives of elephants—play and wade, for example. These two, Pig and Waru, are rescued orphans that can't be re-released. Other unique Australian creatures on display include weedy sea dragons, little penguins, hard-to-spot platypi, a giant Queensland grouper, and the gray nurse sharks that stalk prey in Shark Alley.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

Kathy Swanson
almost 7 years ago

The Cow Swam Over The Room

The Sydney aquarium features 2 sea cows, or "dugongs." These gentle marine mammals swim over head and seem curious about the visitors.

