Sea Life Aquarium
1-5 Wheat Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Sydney's Sea LifeAquariums are a must for ocean lovers. Yes, Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium is located in the touristy hub of Darling Harbour, but the unique species and ecosystems that you can view make it hard to pass up. Take Dugong Island, an underwater shipwreck where the world's only pair of dugongs—relatives of elephants—play and wade, for example. These two, Pig and Waru, are rescued orphans that can't be re-released. Other unique Australian creatures on display include weedy sea dragons, little penguins, hard-to-spot platypi, a giant Queensland grouper, and the gray nurse sharks that stalk prey in Shark Alley.
almost 7 years ago
The Cow Swam Over The Room
The Sydney aquarium features 2 sea cows, or "dugongs." These gentle marine mammals swim over head and seem curious about the visitors.