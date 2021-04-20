Sea Bags 25 Custom House Wharf, Portland, ME 04101, USA

Photo by Christine/Flickr More info Sun 10am - 5pm Mon - Fri 8:30am - 5:30pm Sat 9am - 5pm

Get Chic and Sustainable with Sea Bags "I discovered Sea Bags back in 1998 or 1999," says Alex Carleton. "I was just sort of poking around Old Port, and there was this amazing little wharf building that had a shingle on the door that said 'Sea Bags.' It was an incredibly funky little workshop run by two women, and they were making these really neat, quirky bags out of recycled sails and nautical rope. I fell in love with the totes right away. They were doing the whole upcycled thing before it was cool."