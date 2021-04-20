Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sea Bags

25 Custom House Wharf, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Website
| +1 207-780-0744
Get Chic and Sustainable with Sea Bags Maine United States
Sailing into A Sea Bag Maine United States
Get Chic and Sustainable with Sea Bags Maine United States
Sailing into A Sea Bag Maine United States

More info

Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 5:30pm
Sat 9am - 5pm

Get Chic and Sustainable with Sea Bags

"I discovered Sea Bags back in 1998 or 1999," says Alex Carleton. "I was just sort of poking around Old Port, and there was this amazing little wharf building that had a shingle on the door that said 'Sea Bags.' It was an incredibly funky little workshop run by two women, and they were making these really neat, quirky bags out of recycled sails and nautical rope. I fell in love with the totes right away. They were doing the whole upcycled thing before it was cool." 
By Afar Magazine

More Recommendations

Alison Abbott
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Sailing into A Sea Bag

Maine Sea Bags are one-of-a-kind bags and accessories made from vintage sailboat and windsurfer sails. Their comprehensive collection features the classic anchor shape along with many other designs. Totes make up the largest selection, but there are also small change purses, place mats, and technology covers. In the unlikely case you are unable to find something to your liking, they will even allow you to put your own design on a bag. Here's your chance to take a piece of nautical history home with you.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points