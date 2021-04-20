Sea Bags
25 Custom House Wharf, Portland, ME 04101, USA
| +1 207-780-0744
Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 5:30pm
Sat 9am - 5pm
Get Chic and Sustainable with Sea Bags"I discovered Sea Bags back in 1998 or 1999," says Alex Carleton. "I was just sort of poking around Old Port, and there was this amazing little wharf building that had a shingle on the door that said 'Sea Bags.' It was an incredibly funky little workshop run by two women, and they were making these really neat, quirky bags out of recycled sails and nautical rope. I fell in love with the totes right away. They were doing the whole upcycled thing before it was cool."
over 6 years ago
Sailing into A Sea Bag
Maine Sea Bags are one-of-a-kind bags and accessories made from vintage sailboat and windsurfer sails. Their comprehensive collection features the classic anchor shape along with many other designs. Totes make up the largest selection, but there are also small change purses, place mats, and technology covers. In the unlikely case you are unable to find something to your liking, they will even allow you to put your own design on a bag. Here's your chance to take a piece of nautical history home with you.