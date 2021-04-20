Where are you going?
Sculpture Court Cafe

1450 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92102, USA
Website
| +1 619-232-7931
Organic cafe in Balboa Park San Diego California United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat 10am - 5pm
Fri 10am - 8pm

Organic cafe in Balboa Park

Located in the outdoor sculpture garden next to the San Diego Museum of Art is a little cafe that serves fresh food from local growers. You can either order your food from the to-go counter and sit with it in one of the oversize couches nearby or take it to the lawn for a picnic. Or you can sit down at the cafe and have sit-down service.

The food is mostly lighter fare: sandwiches, soups, salads, and deserts. But the menu is delicious gourmet style.

Tip: This cafe is open daily, but only from 11-3pm
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

