Scuba Lodge Boutique Hotel & Ocean Suites
The rooms and apartments at Scuba Lodge are housed in colorful heritage buildings in the lively Pietermaai district. All superior rooms feature kitchenettes and private balconies for dining al fresco
, and some even have ocean views. Apartments also include washing machines and an extra bathroom. Due to the historic nature of the buildings, many of the accommodations are only accessible by stairs, though the staff is happy to assist with luggage. Beyond the rooms, Scuba offers an onsite dive center, making the property a popular choice for travelers seeking the intimacy of a boutique hotel along with the facilities and local expertise of a resort. While the hotel doesn’t offer beach access, it does boast an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, another small pool within a garden, and several relaxing spots to sunbathe. The restaurant makes serviceable international and Caribbean food. During the early evening, be sure to stop by the lounge to sample Indonesian satay wrapped in banana leaves.