Scrumptiious Shop No. 7, Avni Villa CHS, Yari Road, Panch Marg, Sunderwadi, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400061, India

Brunch at Scrumptiious Whether you’re looking for breakfast, a quick bite, or a leisurely brunch, try the small but interesting Scrumptiious. They serve some typical Indian breakfast foods like masala omelettes and parathas (aaloo, kheema, and more), as well as a full English breakfast. Also on offer are sandwiches, rolls, sizzlers, and desserts. When the weather is pleasant, sit outside and people watch while you polish off your meal.