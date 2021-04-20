Where are you going?
Scotty's Bar & Grill

548 Emerson St, Palo Alto, CA 94301, USA
Website
| +1 650-561-4929
Familiar in the Best Way
The Classic Bar
Familiar in the Best Way Palo Alto California United States
The Classic Bar Palo Alto California United States

Sun - Tue 4:30pm - 9:30pm
Wed, Thur 4:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 11pm

Familiar in the Best Way

Every town needs a classic and inviting bar scene, and Scotty’s Bar has that familiar and inviting atmosphere every town’s waterhole strives to achieve. Their incredibly friendly staff always pours the perfect cocktail, and they are more than happy to acquaint their customers to the town of Palo Alto. Their happy hour deals are some of the best in town, and the nightlife is absolutely brilliant for college folk and out-of-towners alike.
By Andrew Sauro

Andrew Sauro
almost 7 years ago

The Classic Bar

Every town needs a classic, friendly bar, and Scotty’s Bar has that familiar and inviting atmosphere every town’s wateringhole strives to achieve. Their friendly staff pours great cocktails, and they are more than happy to acquaint their customers with the town of Palo Alto. Their happy hour deals are some of the best in town, and the nightlife is absolutely brilliant for college folk and out-of-towners alike.

