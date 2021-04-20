Scotty's Bar & Grill
548 Emerson St, Palo Alto, CA 94301, USA
| +1 650-561-4929
More info
Sun - Tue 4:30pm - 9:30pm
Wed, Thur 4:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 11pm
Familiar in the Best WayEvery town needs a classic and inviting bar scene, and Scotty’s Bar has that familiar and inviting atmosphere every town’s waterhole strives to achieve. Their incredibly friendly staff always pours the perfect cocktail, and they are more than happy to acquaint their customers to the town of Palo Alto. Their happy hour deals are some of the best in town, and the nightlife is absolutely brilliant for college folk and out-of-towners alike.
almost 7 years ago
