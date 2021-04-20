Where are you going?
Scotts Run Nature Preserve

7400 Georgetown Pike
| +1 703-759-9018
Scotts Run Nature Preserve Mc Lean Virginia United States

Scotts Run Nature Preserve

For the birds and other wildlife, it's a sanctuary. To local residents, it's an ideal place to walk the dog. For hikers, it's one of the Washington D.C. area's loveliest venues with well maintained and seldom used trails. The main four-mile-long trail takes you through riverside woodland and rocky outcrops leading to a couple of eye-catchers: a 15-foot waterfall that feeds into the Potomac River, and the ruins of an 18th-century homestead with chimney still standing. There are two entrances to the park, both located off of Georgetown Pike.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

