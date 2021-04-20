Scottish Highlands Scottish Highlands, Fort Augustus PH32 4BY, UK

Road Trip Through the Scottish Highlands Whether you're behind the wheel or on a tour bus, a drive through the Scottish Highlands is the ultimate road trip. In mid-winter, the mountains that enclose the road are still capped with snow, and the clouds that surround them appear nearly translucent. The drive can last for hours, ours took about 12, and the scenery changes frequently. Forests shield stoic castles, lakes -- or lochs, naturally -- are framed by rolling hills, and acres of grass can transition into a maze of rocks. As you climb and descend through the mountains, don't be surprised if the views are so spectacular that you feel as if you're on a movie set. After all, the "Harry Potter" series and James Bond's "Skyfall" were filmed here.