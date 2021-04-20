Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Scottish Highlands

Scottish Highlands, Fort Augustus PH32 4BY, UK
Website
Road Trip Through the Scottish Highlands Fort Augustus United Kingdom

Road Trip Through the Scottish Highlands

Whether you're behind the wheel or on a tour bus, a drive through the Scottish Highlands is the ultimate road trip. In mid-winter, the mountains that enclose the road are still capped with snow, and the clouds that surround them appear nearly translucent. The drive can last for hours, ours took about 12, and the scenery changes frequently. Forests shield stoic castles, lakes -- or lochs, naturally -- are framed by rolling hills, and acres of grass can transition into a maze of rocks. As you climb and descend through the mountains, don't be surprised if the views are so spectacular that you feel as if you're on a movie set. After all, the "Harry Potter" series and James Bond's "Skyfall" were filmed here.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points