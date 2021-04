Scot's 18 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA

Florida Novelty at Scot's Souvenir Shop You never know what you'll find at a good souvenir shop. In Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, we dug through the racks of bikinis, textiles, and apparel until we collected enough South Florida gear for the entire family.



You'll find more at Scot's than just usual magnets and post cards. They have everything you may need for a day at the beach—chairs, swimsuits, tanning oil, and sunscreen.