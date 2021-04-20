Scotia Square
5201 Duke St, Halifax, NS B3J 1N9, Canada
| +1 902-429-3660
Photo courtesy of The Battered Fish/Facebook
More info
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 6pm
The Best Food Court in Downtown HalifaxScotia Square Mall in downtown Halifax has all of the necessities, from a pharmacy to a health club, travel agent, greeting card store, bookstore, tailors, hair salon, liquor store, and more. They also have one of the best food courts in downtown Halifax. If you are looking for quick bite to eat in the city, with plenty of options, then this is the place to go.
The mall also has a large parking garage great for if you are in the city for a concert or sporting event at the Halifax Metro Centre, as the mall is located just across the street. Next to the mall on Barrington Street is also one of the larger bus stop areas in downtown.