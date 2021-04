Scotch&Soda Store verona Via Carlo Cattaneo, 8/d, 37121 Verona VR, Italy

"Scotch & Soda" One of the things I liked most about Verona, Italy, was its great shopping. The shops all had interesting signs and window displays. I really liked this reflective window for the upscale "Scotch & Soda" clothing shop. I loved how the colorful building across the street reflected in this window. When in Verona be sure to save a bit of time for some retail therapy, Italian style.