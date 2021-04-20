Scooten Scooters

Take a Scooter Tour of Little Cayman
At 10 miles long and a mile wide, Little Cayman is the kind of place where you really don’t need a car. And while your own legs and some swim fins would probably suffice for most things you want to do here, you should also consider renting a scooter—one of the easiest and most efficient ways to experience the island’s above-the-surface offerings. Don’t miss the Booby Pond Nature Reserve, home to a huge breeding colony of red-footed boobies (whose feet are just the beginning of these characters’ colorfulness); Point of Sand, a stunning and aptly named beach; Salt Rock Nature Trail, a footpath that comes with potential iguana, butterfly, and bird encounters; and Salt Rock Dock, one of the island’s best sunset spots.