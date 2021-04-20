Scioto Mile Park
400 W Whittier St, Lockbourne, OH 43137, USA
| +1 614-891-0700
Family, Fountains, and Fun On The Scioto MIleThe one-mile stretch of the Scioto Mile park along the Scioto river from the Arena District to Whittier Peninsula really is quite beautiful. Bicentennial park, the centerpiece of the Mile, features a huge fountain for families to cool off on a hot day. The Mile’s restaurant - Milestone 229 - features a huge outdoor patio overlooking the park, perfect for happy hours and Sunday brunch. Bicentennial Park also has many events like Movies on the Mile, FountainSide for families, and live music.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Scioto Mile
This stretch of land on the banks of the Scioto River was recently developed to become a wonderful public space, and a vibrant center for residents. There is often an event going on, but if not, it also provides plenty of swings to grab a quiet lunch or time to catch up with a friend. Running through downtown, it's central enough to take a quick detour from your usual route and take in a scenic walk.