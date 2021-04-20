Where are you going?
SchwuZ Kulturveranstaltung

61 Mehringdamm
Website
| +49 30 57702270
Wed 11pm - 6am
Fri, Sat 11pm - 9am

Berlin's nightclub for gay hipsters, SchwuZ is best known for its themed Fridays. Each Friday of the month has a different party theme, from BritPop to "Madonna Mania" and of course Eurovision and pop music nights.

The party doesn't get started until late (after midnight), but in its current location, the club is in the back of a popular bar & cafe which often has drink specials. On summer evenings, the patio is a great place for people-watching.

The space is also used for concerts, guest DJs and special parties almost every night of the week!
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

