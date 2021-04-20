Schwedegon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar
Pabedan, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
Schwedegon PagodaThis year marks the 2,600 year anniversary of the Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, aka, Rangoon, Burma. The home of 8 hairs of the Buddha, it is the most revered pagoda in Burma. Completely covered in gold leaf and crowned with over 7,000 diamonds and rubies. Magnificent.
One of the entrances to the Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar
We exited this gate into a massive street celebration celebrating the 2,600 anniversary of the Schwedegon Pagoda.
Cleansing the soul at the Schwedegon Pagoda.
There are a great many figures of Buddha surrounding the great stupa of the Schwedegon Pagoda. It is believed that by pouring water over Buddhas head while praying, you are released from your passed mistakes and transgressions.