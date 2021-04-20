Where are you going?
Schwedegon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar

Pabedan, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
This year marks the 2,600 year anniversary of the Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, aka, Rangoon, Burma. The home of 8 hairs of the Buddha, it is the most revered pagoda in Burma. Completely covered in gold leaf and crowned with over 7,000 diamonds and rubies. Magnificent.
By Patricia Irish

Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

One of the entrances to the Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar

We exited this gate into a massive street celebration celebrating the 2,600 anniversary of the Schwedegon Pagoda.
Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Cleansing the soul at the Schwedegon Pagoda.

There are a great many figures of Buddha surrounding the great stupa of the Schwedegon Pagoda. It is believed that by pouring water over Buddhas head while praying, you are released from your passed mistakes and transgressions.

