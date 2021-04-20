Schwedegon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar Pabedan, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)

Schwedegon Pagoda This year marks the 2,600 year anniversary of the Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, aka, Rangoon, Burma. The home of 8 hairs of the Buddha, it is the most revered pagoda in Burma. Completely covered in gold leaf and crowned with over 7,000 diamonds and rubies. Magnificent.