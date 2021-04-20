Schooner Stephen Taber

Sailing through Time along the Maine Coast
The Stephen Taber and seven other ships operated by the Maine Windjammer Association are tall ships with history. The sloops represent North America’s largest fleet of historic schooners. This means every cruise is also a journey through time. Part of what makes these trips so special is the sailing technique; crew members are more than happy to explain to guests what is required to operate the vessels, and, in rare cases, you can even help out. The rest of the Windjammer experience is not unlike what you’d encounter on a more modern vessel: wildlife-watching, marveling at breathtaking scenery, dining on great local food, and more. Because the ships tool around the Maine coast (they leave from Camden and Rockport), there are ample opportunities for “shore” excursions to tiny New England towns. The Association also offers travel packages that include airfare or rail fare from Boston
.