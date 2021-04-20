SCHOOL Restaurant

Brunch Tutorial
This Liberty Village restaurant attracts attention for its schoolhouse theme, complete with apples on each table, black chalkboards, books, lined paper menus on clipboards, assignment paper chandeliers, and a wall festooned with clocks frozen to the typical end of school time of 3:30pm. Even the bill is delivered in a report card envelope. School certainly makes an "A+" grade particularly for its stellar sweet and savory brunch which includes fluffy buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffles, cheddar chive biscuits, House Caesar, hash brown poutine, fried chicken and waffles, and the sinful super cheesy bacon French toast. Lunch and dinner sessions are also provided.