Schilo's Delicatessen
424 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
+1 210-223-6692
More info
Sun - Thur 7:30am - 2:30pm
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 7:30pm
When You Need a Break from TacosIn San Antonio, you could easily have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But if you need a break from Tex-Mex, Schilo's Delicatessen is the place for you.
Schilo's has been serving bratwurst, potato pancakes, and Wienerschnitzel in downtown San Antonio for nearly 100 years. A German immigrant family started it as a saloon, but because Prohibition quickly followed, they morphed the saloon into a German restaurant.
Walking inside Schilo's, which is housed in what was once a mercantile exchange, is like going back in time. The walls are lined with old postcards, signs, and pictures, and its refrigerator was once the exchange's vault.
Schilo's is the kind of place that's perfect for a quick, casual meal and a beer—German or Texan.