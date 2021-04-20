SchillerGarten Grosses Restaurant & Café
Located in Blasewitz, a short steamboat or tram ride from Dresden’s city center, this traditional restaurant and pub is set inside a historic building next to the Blue Wonder bridge. In operation since the 18th century, it’s known for its excellent, lengthy, and reasonably priced menu of local fare, as well as its elegant art nouveau interior, which features dark woods, leather furniture, and grand chandeliers. In this sophisticated space, diners enjoy a slew of meat and fish dishes like Saxon-style sauerbraten, bratwurst, and herring, all served with hearty sides like dumplings and sauerkraut. Also on offer are more international options like hamburgers, plus an impressive selection of wine and beer, including one from the local brewery Feldschlösschen and a specially made Männel-Bier. When the weather is nice, grab a seat in the picturesque beer garden or out on the summer terrace overlooking the Elbe.