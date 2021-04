Schiller Woods 536 N Harlem Ave, River Forest, IL 60305, USA

Year-Round Activities at Schiller Woods Schiller Woods offers a bounty of outdoor recreational activities. The 284-acre nature preserve features a large pond filled with bass, catfish, and carp. Fish from the open shore or take the kids to watch ducks paddle by. Aspiring aviators will be captivated by the model airplane field. Once it starts snowing, Schiller Woods turns into a winter wonderland. A child-friendly sledding hill has paths that make the summit easily accessible.