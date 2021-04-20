Where are you going?
Schiller Park

1069 Jaeger Street
Website
| +1 614-645-3156
Classic Theater Where Local Actors "Cut Their Chops" Columbus Ohio United States

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 7:45pm

The Actors’ Theatre of Columbus has been performing classic theatrical works for over 30 years in Columbus. While they perform many classic works from Shakespeare, you can also see classic plays like Cyrano de Bergerac and Robin Hood.

Pack a picnic dinner and bring a lawn chair for the free performances held every week in German Village’s Schiller Park from May through September. Local actors and theater buffs say that the Actors’ Theatre is how local actors cut their chops. With 4 performances every week all summer long it's clear to see why.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

