Schiller Park
1069 Jaeger Street
| +1 614-645-3156
Mon - Fri 9am - 7:45pm
Classic Theater Where Local Actors "Cut Their Chops"The Actors’ Theatre of Columbus has been performing classic theatrical works for over 30 years in Columbus. While they perform many classic works from Shakespeare, you can also see classic plays like Cyrano de Bergerac and Robin Hood.
Pack a picnic dinner and bring a lawn chair for the free performances held every week in German Village’s Schiller Park from May through September. Local actors and theater buffs say that the Actors’ Theatre is how local actors cut their chops. With 4 performances every week all summer long it's clear to see why.