Shakespeare In Schiller Park

The mission of the Actors' Theater of Columbus is "Presenting plays by William Shakespeare and other time-honored playwrights, with relevance, to a contemporary audience." And they do so each summer with a season spanning May through September.Performances are free and are held every Thursday through Sunday each week of the season. Bring a chair or blanket and some snacks for a picnic in the park and watch plays like The Merchant of Venice and Romeo and Juliet.www.theactorstheatre.org