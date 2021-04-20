Where are you going?
Schiller Park

1069 Jaeger St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Website
| +1 614-645-3156
Shakespeare In Schiller Park Columbus Ohio United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

Shakespeare In Schiller Park

The mission of the Actors' Theater of Columbus is "Presenting plays by William Shakespeare and other time-honored playwrights, with relevance, to a contemporary audience." And they do so each summer with a season spanning May through September.

Performances are free and are held every Thursday through Sunday each week of the season. Bring a chair or blanket and some snacks for a picnic in the park and watch plays like The Merchant of Venice and Romeo and Juliet.

www.theactorstheatre.org
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

