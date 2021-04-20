Where are you going?
Schiller 5 Hotel & Boardinghouse

Schillerstraße 5, 80336 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 515040
Munich’s Best Breakfast Buffet at Hotel Schiller Munich Germany
You don’t usually choose your accommodation based on their continental breakfast selection for the following morning. But with Hotel Schiller, that’s precisely why you should.

The accommodations are clean and centrally located, the beds comfortable and the service personable. But their breakfast buffet (included in the price of your stay), will be your best meal of the day. With a selection comprised of homemade crepes and pancakes, chocolate croissants, the freshest of fruit and muesli, smoked salmon and veggies, amongst other things, you'll get your day in Munich off to a fabulous start.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

