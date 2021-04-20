Schifferstadt
Schifferstadt Architectural Museum is the oldest standing home in Frederick. Coined by Josef Brunner after his hometown near Manheim, Germany
, the stone house was built in 1758 by his son Elias and was owned by members of the family until the mid-19th century. Today, it stands as one of the best examples of German colonial architecture in the US and retains many of its original features including a vaulted cellar, forged hardware, reinforced stone arches, wishbone-shaped chimney, and five-plate stove which is the only example in the world in its original position.