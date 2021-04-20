Where are you going?
Schifferstadt Architectural Museum

1110 Rosemont Ave, Frederick, MD 21701, USA
Website
| +1 301-663-3885
Schifferstadt Frederick Maryland United States

More info

Sat, Sun 1pm - 4pm

Schifferstadt Architectural Museum is the oldest standing home in Frederick. Coined by Josef Brunner after his hometown near Manheim, Germany, the stone house was built in 1758 by his son Elias and was owned by members of the family until the mid-19th century. Today, it stands as one of the best examples of German colonial architecture in the US and retains many of its original features including a vaulted cellar, forged hardware, reinforced stone arches, wishbone-shaped chimney, and five-plate stove which is the only example in the world in its original position.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

