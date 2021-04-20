Schick Hotel Stefanie
12 Taborstraße
| +43 1 211500
Schick Hotel StefanieWould you like to stay in the oldest hotel? Then book a room in Schick Hotel Stefanie. With 400 years of hospitality history this will be worth your trip. Located in the trendy 2nd district you are only a few minutes away from the city center of Vienna.
over 6 years ago
Antiquities at the Hotel Stefanie, Vienna
This hotel is filled with antiques and takes you on a journey through four centuries. The owner’s collection of priceless antiques and historic peculiarities alone is reason enough to step into Vienna’s oldest hotel - just a few minutes away from the city center of Vienna.