Schick Hotel Stefanie

12 Taborstraße
Website
| +43 1 211500
Schick Hotel Stefanie

Would you like to stay in the oldest hotel? Then book a room in Schick Hotel Stefanie. With 400 years of hospitality history this will be worth your trip. Located in the trendy 2nd district you are only a few minutes away from the city center of Vienna.
By Eva Schmiedleitner

Eva Schmiedleitner
over 6 years ago

Antiquities at the Hotel Stefanie, Vienna

This hotel is filled with antiques and takes you on a journey through four centuries. The owner’s collection of priceless antiques and historic peculiarities alone is reason enough to step into Vienna’s oldest hotel - just a few minutes away from the city center of Vienna.

