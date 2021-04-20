Where are you going?
Schermer Museum-Molen

Noordervaart 2, 1636 VL Schermerhorn, Netherlands
Website
| +31 72 502 1519
A top class museum below sea level Schermerhorn The Netherlands

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

The Museummolen is one of the eleven windmills left from the former windmill complex of the Schermer polder in a still almost untouched open polder landscape in the central part of North Holland.

For the construction of the mills a reed covered wooden skeleton was opted for that did not sink into the weak soil. All the parts that were necessary for pumping up the water were mounted inside the mill. The installation, with which the cap of the mill together with the vanes was put into the wind, was installed in the attic. That is why these mills are called inside winders.

From 1635 to 1850 pumping took place with the help of a water wheel that was 6 meters in diameter. The lift produced by pumping was approximately 1 meter.
After 1850 a jack replaced the water wheel.

After 3 centuries of wind drainage they changed over electrical drainage in 1928. A machinist was needed for this and he lived in the room next to the engine room.

From the 52 drainage mills of the old days, 11 remain today and they are managed by the Schermer Mills Foundation which makes an effort to keep the mills in Schermer polder ready and able to pump again if needed. One of these mills is this Museum Mill.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

