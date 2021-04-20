Schell’s Brewery
1860 Schell's Rd, New Ulm, MN 56073, USA
| +1 507-354-5528
Photo courtesy of Paul Stafford/Explore Minnesota Tourism
Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 5pm
Schell’s BreweryThe second-oldest family-owned brewery in the United States—and the oldest in Minnesota—Schell’s started way back in 1860, long before the craft-beer craze of today. Founded by German immigrant August Schell, the brewery managed to stay open during Prohibition and continued to thrive afterward, challenging traditional German brewing ideals while also paying homage to its roots. In the 1980s, Schell’s was among the first breweries to start producing craft beers, beginning with a German lager that’s still popular today.
To learn more about the brewery, buy tickets for a tour, held Friday through Sunday during the winter and all week long during the summer. Tours start in the Museum of Brewing, where guests learn about the history of the Schell founding family, then continue to the family mansion, the beautiful gardens, and the roaming peacocks. You’ll also have the chance to visit the historic brewhouse and its pre-Prohibition copper kettle, which was shipped from Germany, and stop by the Rathskeller Tap Room for a taste of assorted beers. Afterward, hit the gift shop to pick up more beer, branded clothing, and authentic glassware.