Schauplatz Clothing

791 Valencia St
Website
| +1 415-864-5665
Shopping for Vintage at Schauplatz Clothing

More info

Wed - Mon 1pm - 7pm

Shopping for Vintage at Schauplatz Clothing

This long and narrow vintage clothing store is set deep in the heart of the Mission district’s best shopping, along Valencia Street; luckily, Schauplatz lives up to the block’s reputation.

The stock is better-organized than most vintage stores—all the clothing is parsed out by size, style, fabric, and color—which means you won’t have to go digging through mountains of used clothes to find the perfect 80s prom dress, Pucci-esque printed shirt, or still-in-perfect-condition leather jacket. There’s a reason SF Weekly once named it the best vintage clothing store in San Francisco.

Schauplatz is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

