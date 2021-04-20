Where are you going?
Scenic Rush

Scenic Rush

This company invites clients to drive dream cars on one of the world's most spectacular roads: the 140-mile Sea-to-Sky Highway linking Vancouver to Whistler. Start in Eagle Harbor, where you’ll get behind the wheel of an exotic car like the Ferrari F430 Spider or the Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4. Then, stop along the way to swap vehicles and take photographs of the stunning forests, islands, and Howe Sound mountains. To participate, you must be at least 24 years old and have seven years of driving experience. You can bring a buddy for a nominal fee, but they must be over nine years old or 4 feet 9 inches tall. For something even more adventurous, book the package that includes a half-hour helicopter tour, gondola ride, and lunch atop a mountain.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

