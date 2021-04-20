Scarista House
Housed in a Georgian mansion that once belonged to a local minister, this small but comfortable hotel overlooks heather-covered mountains, the Atlantic Ocean, and a three-mile-long stretch of sandy beach on the southwestern coast of Harris. Guests can enjoy the views from three bedrooms decorated with period furniture and fabrics, or three suites equipped with private sitting rooms. While there aren’t any TVs or radios in the rooms, there’s free Wi-Fi throughout the property, plus resident pets Misty the cat and Maud the pug. A library and first-floor drawing room both feature open fireplaces, while a two-room restaurant serves a set menu of local fare and homemade bread, cakes, biscuits, and ice creams. When you’re ready to explore, head to one of the many weavers on the island for some Harris tweed, or partake in outdoor activities like fishing, golfing, hiking, and more.