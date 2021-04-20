Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Scandinave Spa

8010 Mons Road
Website
Scandinave Spa Whistler Canada

Scandinave Spa

Two hours north of Vancouver, Whistler has year-round access to adventure, offering everything from double-black-diamond ski runs to mountain biking, white-water rafting, and rock climbing on a Euro-style via ferrata (a fixed route with ladders and safety cables that’s suitable for beginners). After an active day, soak your sore muscles at Scandinave, a Nordic-inspired wonderland of saunas, steam baths, hot tubs, and cold plunge pools. Set mostly outdoors—among Lost Lake Park’s spruce and cedar forest—the spa discourages talking and doesn’t offer Wi-Fi, which cues guests to read, meditate, and even snooze in hammocks. You don’t need to make reservations for the $79 hydrotherapy experience, but lock down your massage appointment early. Also be sure to visit the on-site bistro, which serves smoothies, charcuterie, kale-and-chickpea salads, and sandwiches like a chia tortilla filled with chèvre and roasted vegetables.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points