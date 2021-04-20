Scandinave Spa
Two hours north of Vancouver, Whistler has year-round access to adventure, offering everything from double-black-diamond ski runs to mountain biking, white-water rafting, and rock climbing on a Euro-style via ferrata
(a fixed route with ladders and safety cables that’s suitable for beginners). After an active day, soak your sore muscles at Scandinave, a Nordic-inspired wonderland of saunas, steam baths, hot tubs, and cold plunge pools. Set mostly outdoors—among Lost Lake Park’s spruce and cedar forest—the spa discourages talking and doesn’t offer Wi-Fi, which cues guests to read, meditate, and even snooze in hammocks. You don’t need to make reservations for the $79 hydrotherapy experience, but lock down your massage appointment early. Also be sure to visit the on-site bistro, which serves smoothies, charcuterie, kale-and-chickpea salads, and sandwiches like a chia tortilla filled with chèvre and roasted vegetables.