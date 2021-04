Scandic Hotel Paasi Paasivuorenkatu 5 B, 00530 Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki's Scandic Paasi Hotel The Scandic Paasi hotel opened this summer on a handsome waterfront boulevard north of downtown. One building’s white-tile exterior is strikingly futuristic. Inside, some rooms draw inspiration from the circus, with zebra-stripe upholstery and images of lion tamers on the walls. From $145. 358/(0) 9-231-1700. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue.