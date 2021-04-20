Savoy Cafe & Restaurant
Pontevedra, Spain
Chess, Coffee, and a Sightseeing CafeDo you enjoy any of the following: people watching, chess, great coffee, food and wine?
Then SAVOY is the place you’ve been dreaming of.
On the Plaza Orense in Pontevedra is the recently renovated two storied cafe. Everything about this spot is perfect; one of my favorites being the outdoor terrace that has weekly concerts and the floor to ceiling wall of windows in the upstairs lounge.
Two tables are actually chessboards, and you can borrow the pieces from the bar downstairs. The coffee is always fresh and comes with a cookie or cakelike tapa, the wine is very well priced and offers a wide range of selections for even the most discriminating palate.
Photo by juantiagues/Flickr.