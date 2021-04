Atlanta's Upscale Bodega

Savi Provisions is a local chain of upscale markets selling everything a young urbanite would need. The new Buckhead location takes up the majority of the shopping center with an entire section devoted to every wine, beer, and liquor you could want, include some obscure craft brands. There's also a tasting room where Savi holds events, and a deli that makes fresh sandwiches and prepared foods. If you're looking for products like King of Pops popsicles or Callie's Charleston Biscuits, Savi has you covered.