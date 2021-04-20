Save On Meats
43 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1G4, Canada
| +1 604-569-3568
Photo by Grant Harder
Sun - Sat 10am - 3pm
A Revamped Gastown DinerMark Brand revamped this 55-year-old institution while keeping it a place that longtime Gastown residents could still recognize and enjoy. The classic menu at this part butcher shop, part retro diner includes burgers, fried chicken, and sundaes.
As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue. See all of vancouver">Savannah Olsen’s favorite places in the Gastown neighborhood of Vancouver.