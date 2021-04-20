Where are you going?
Save On Meats

43 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1G4, Canada
| +1 604-569-3568
A Revamped Gastown Diner Vancouver Canada

Sun - Sat 10am - 3pm

A Revamped Gastown Diner

Mark Brand revamped this 55-year-old institution while keeping it a place that longtime Gastown residents could still recognize and enjoy. The classic menu at this part butcher shop, part retro diner includes burgers, fried chicken, and sundaes.
As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue. See all of Savannah Olsen's favorite places in the Gastown neighborhood of Vancouver.
By Savannah Olsen , AFAR Contributor

