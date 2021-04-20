Savannah Theatre
222 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
| +1 912-233-7764
Sun - Tue 10am - 4pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 8pm
"Gospel Jubilee"The Historic Savannah Theater (operating since 1818) is a fabulous place to watch local theater. Savannah has a lot to offer culturally, from historic city and battle ground tours (even ghost tours if that's your thing), to impressive student exhibits at the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), to an array of music and film festivals.
There's something for everyone—at any time of the year—in lovely Savannah. Savannah is far and away my favorite town in the U.S. It's the perfect walking town, small enough to be able to explore on foot in a weekend and with streets laid out in an easy-to-navigate grid. Gorgeous tree-lined squares run throughout the town where the streets intersect one another, each more beautiful than the one before.