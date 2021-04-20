Savannah Game Reserve & River Retreat
Riding with the Rhinos on a South African Game PreserveWanna hunt the Big Five? I did it with my Olympus Stylus 10x on a Bike Beyond Boundaries "glamping" adventure based at the Savannah Game Preserve in Parys, South Africa.
Beyond earning bragging rights in pixels for stalking the legendary quintet of bush and jungle, the adventure revealed South Africa's intrigue up close and personal.
Roaming the preserve by bike, foot and jeep, encountering giraffes, zebras, buffaloes and other wildlife, we were mindful of the risk of meeting these creatures in the wild, never kidding ourselves we were at San Diego Zoo watching trained animals rather than unpredictable beasts.