Savannah Bee Company
104 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
| +1 912-233-7875
More info
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm
Savannah Bee Company: Fun for the Whole FamilyStop to shop for local bee products at the Savannah Bee Company. Upon entering the store, a "honey expert" will greet you with samples while explaining how bees produce flavors like wildflower, honey, and orange blossom. Browse around and you'll see they have every kind of bee product available: honey-infused soaps, beeswax lip balm, and jars of thick honey. You can even pick up one-of-a-kind, bee-inspired pottery and artwork produced by local artisans.
Their sweet samples and kid-sized lounge—set up in the back of the store with informative, interactive displays created just for them—will be a hit with the kids. It's the perfect place to learn more about the honey-making process and importance of bees to the ecosystem.
With two locations to choose from (the original shop at 104 West Broughton Street and a newer location at 1 West River Street), the Savannah Bee Company has something for everyone in the family.