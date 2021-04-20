Sausalito, CA
Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Another Banksy cat imposter...this one in Sausalito, next to the dry cleaners.
almost 7 years ago
Afternoon Stroll to Sausalito
Hundreds of thousands of people cross San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge each day—by car, bike, or foot—but few continue the journey beyond the bridge’s end. Just three miles around the tip of the peninsula sits Sausalito, a coastal community tucked into the rolling foothills.
An afternoon walk or a short bike ride following East Road takes you through picturesque Fort Baker and past stunning views of the bridge and the city. Sausalito itself is worth spending a day or an afternoon, strolling main street and gazing up at the hillside homes or down at the docked houseboats—some quaint, some eccentric (including one shaped like the Taj Mahal!).
Perhaps the most memorable part of the experience is the return trip to San Francisco. While it is possible to take a bus, I highly recommend hopping on a ferry. As you cruise across the bay, you’ll pass the hauntingly dilapidated Alcatraz Island, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the Bay Bridge, which has a nightly LED light show. And if the wind is just right, you’ll find the bay filled with sailboats sporting brightly-colored spinnakers.
over 3 years ago
Stroll past unique floating homes
Neatly perched houses dot the green hillside that tumbles down to the Bay in this harbor town. The views are stunning whether you ferry, bike or drive but don’t be deterred by the crowds downtown. Beyond the upscale boutiques and flocks of tourists lies a laid back boating community and a history of Bohemian culture. WWII brought the construction of a shipyard that built 93 Liberty Ships and swelled the population. In the decades following the war, cheap rents attracted musicians, artists, writers and hippies who brought with them a counter-culture that shaped Sausalito. Otis Redding wrote ‘Sitting on the Dock of the Bay’ on a Sausalito dock. Alan Watts, Timothy Leary and Allen Ginsberg threw infamous houseboat parties and Shel Silverstein produced poems and songs in his floating workspace. Today these houseboats, or floating homes, offer a look into a unique community.