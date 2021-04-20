Sausalito, CA

Stroll past unique floating homes

Neatly perched houses dot the green hillside that tumbles down to the Bay in this harbor town. The views are stunning whether you ferry, bike or drive but don’t be deterred by the crowds downtown. Beyond the upscale boutiques and flocks of tourists lies a laid back boating community and a history of Bohemian culture. WWII brought the construction of a shipyard that built 93 Liberty Ships and swelled the population. In the decades following the war, cheap rents attracted musicians, artists, writers and hippies who brought with them a counter-culture that shaped Sausalito. Otis Redding wrote ‘Sitting on the Dock of the Bay’ on a Sausalito dock. Alan Watts, Timothy Leary and Allen Ginsberg threw infamous houseboat parties and Shel Silverstein produced poems and songs in his floating workspace. Today these houseboats, or floating homes, offer a look into a unique community.