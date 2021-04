Saul's Restaurant & Deli 1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA

Saul's Restaurant & Deli in Berkeley has one mean pastrami Saul's Restaurant & Deli serves many New York deli delights but nothing beats their pastrami! When you sit down you get a plate of pickles as you peruse the massive menu - if it is supposed to be in a deli it is on that menu. Have a diner breakfast or an classic sandwich with slaws and salads on the side and take home some sliced by the pound meats for your midnight snack.