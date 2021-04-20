Where are you going?
Sauerbruch Hutton - Architects

Lehrter Str. 57, 10557 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 3978210
GSW Headquarters Building Berlin Germany

GSW Headquarters Building

This marvelous building, designed by the local architects Sauerbruch Hutton, is one of the most outstanding high rise in East Berlin.
The west-facing exterior is covered with blinds in shades of red, orange and pink, which all open and close independently, which makes the facade an interesting and always changing one.
The building houses Checkpoint Energy, which is the city’s spot for the citizens to consult on energy saving, thermal insulation, renewable energies, switching energy suppliers and more!

Great to watch in the golden hours of the evening.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

