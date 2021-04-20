Saucy Mary's Lodge
Main Street, Kyleakin, Isle of Skye IV41 8PH, UK
| +44 1599 534845
What The Deep Scottish Love Is All AboutThe Deep Scottish Love is a mysterious and highly infectious affliction, and definitely not something to joke about. Set foot in Scotland and try, just try, not to feel the DSL. I dare you!
For me, it all changed on the Isle of Skye. This rugged, unadulterated, welcoming island north-west of the country, nicknamed the Misty Isle. From the majestic landscapes to the strong Gaelic heritage, it's hard to not fall head over heels in love. Especially when you enter the comfortable abode of Saucy Mary's Lodge after a long day of windburns and tiring hikes - hold on there, cowboy. Who is this lady we're talking about?
Funny story.
A long, long time ago, back when the hunky Vikings were taking over the island, the impudent Norse princess Mary married one of the locals, Findanus Mackinnon. But as it turns out, Mary wasn't just a cheeky young lady: she also had quite the entrepreneurial spirit. Just a few days after settling in the area, she had a thick chain laid between the mainland and the Isle of Skye and charged a hefty toll to all passing ships. And rumor has it that if the sailors knew how to chat Mary up, she would not hesitate to flaunt her ample bosom as a reward. Naughty girl!
And this is what the Deep Scottish Love is all about - landscapes, stories, hearty meals and an unparalleled welcome.
Hi, my name is Marie, and I have a bad case of Deep Scottish Love. I never want to leave.