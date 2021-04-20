Not Yo'mama's Meatballs
SAUCE Restaurant claims to use a tomato sauce recipe from owner Frank Prisinzano's grandmother. I believe it because their red sauce tastes finger-licking-good and that's usually a sign of an Italian mama's recipe. However, this is where the similarity to any Italian relative probably ends. Not for the worst; SAUCE is Italian food for hipsters and it's as addicting as the hipster movement is for many. It's the place I crave at any hour. Weekends are the best occasion for a first time visit when the simplified brunch menu makes it easy to choose a style of meat or sandwich and an ala carte side. They have a good selection of beer if you want to continue the buzz from a hangover; the crowd won't judge you if you move slowly! Nighttime is a great time to visit as well, and affords the choice between takeout from their window or sit-down, table service with a menu that should satisfy any discerning foodie. The mashed potatoes and polenta are the two best tasting starches, if healthy is your desire the arugula salad and broccoli rabe with toasted garlic do the body good. All meat served at the restaurant is butchered on site by master butcher Adam Tiberio. SAUCE also operates with a farm-to-table approach and they list the farmers they support on their website. There's even enough space to host private parties. With all they have going for them, I imagine they will be doling out tomato sauce on the LES for quite a long time; a prospect that makes this New Yorker very happy.