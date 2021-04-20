Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saturdays Surf NYC

１−５−2
Website
| +81 3-5459-5033
Hip Cafés in Tokyo Meguro Japan

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm

Hip Cafés in Tokyo

Saturdays Surf NYC is a touch of ocean breeze in the heart of Tokyo. This New York City export is part surf shop, part café. A seat on the lovely outdoor patio is the perfect spot for enjoying an excellent cappuccino and some chocolate from the Brooklyn-based Mast Brothers. The baristas are friendly, and you can linger while you peruse the cool Japanese surfing photo books. In case you need a second dose of caffeine, head across the street to the Tsutaya bookstore, where Cafe Anjin is located. This artsy spot boasts a large collection of classic art books and plenty of space to unwind.
By Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points