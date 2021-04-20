Hip Cafés in Tokyo
Saturdays Surf NYC is a touch of ocean breeze in the heart of Tokyo
. This New York City
export is part surf shop, part café. A seat on the lovely outdoor patio is the perfect spot for enjoying an excellent cappuccino and some chocolate from the Brooklyn-based Mast Brothers. The baristas are friendly, and you can linger while you peruse the cool Japanese surfing photo books. In case you need a second dose of caffeine, head across the street to the Tsutaya bookstore, where Cafe Anjin is located. This artsy spot boasts a large collection of classic art books and plenty of space to unwind.