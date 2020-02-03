Work for it: Satellite Island
On this private island in the D’Entrecasteaux Channel, located 45 miles south of Hobart, independent travelers who truly want to get off the grid can stay in either the Hamptons-style Boathouse or Summer House. The owner lives on-site, but otherwise the island is yours—so no need to share the complimentary sparkling wines, sightseeing excursions, or gear (kayaks, snorkel equipment). Meals are DIY, but all ingredients are provided: Guests can shuck their own oysters straight from the jetty and feast on local venison, free-range eggs, and sustainable abalone, urchin, and salmon from the channel.